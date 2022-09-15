China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Shares Up 2.5%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. 72,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 282,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

China Xiangtai Food Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70.

Get China Xiangtai Food alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Xiangtai Food

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Xiangtai Food stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating) by 308.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of China Xiangtai Food worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About China Xiangtai Food

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Xiangtai Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Xiangtai Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.