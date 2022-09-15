CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Announces Dividend of $0.42

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of CHS stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93. CHS has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $28.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at CHS

In other news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

