Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CI stock traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $289.96. 2,238,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,944. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $296.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.01.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,158 shares of company stock worth $11,581,956 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.