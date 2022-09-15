Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cintas were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,053,000 after acquiring an additional 92,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.89.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $402.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,747. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $413.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

