CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,977 shares during the quarter. CION Investment comprises about 2.3% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kalos Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of CION Investment worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gregg A. Bresner purchased 5,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,718.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $130,680. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CION Investment Trading Up 1.3 %

CION stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.36. 1,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,962. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $590.11 million and a P/E ratio of 12.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $43.55 million for the quarter.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 147.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

About CION Investment

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Further Reading

