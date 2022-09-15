CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Up to $9.25

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $9.68. CI&T shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 28 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CI&T has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CI&T in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in CI&T by 669.5% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 305,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 266,150 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CI&T in the first quarter worth $1,288,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in CI&T in the fourth quarter worth $23,780,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CI&T by 194.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

