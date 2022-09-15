Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.62. 424,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,613,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.