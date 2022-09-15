Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,466 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C remained flat at $48.43 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 848,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,613,627. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

