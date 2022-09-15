Citigroup Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $388.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $380.00 to $388.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.73.
NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $371.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $400.49 and its 200-day moving average is $410.76. Adobe has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $173.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
