Citigroup Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $388.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $380.00 to $388.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.73.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $371.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $400.49 and its 200-day moving average is $410.76. Adobe has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $173.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

