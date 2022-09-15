City State Bank Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,778,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.65.

UNH opened at $509.77 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $529.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

