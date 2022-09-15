City State Bank Raises Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $194.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.54.

