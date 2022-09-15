City State Bank Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

City State Bank lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $157.93 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.13 and a 200-day moving average of $171.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

