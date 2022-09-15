City State Bank Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

City State Bank reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.