CJS Securities Begins Coverage on AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. CJS Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AAON to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

AAON opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.10. AAON has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.70.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.33 million. AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AAON will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,445.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $442,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,468.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,445.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,059 shares of company stock worth $2,504,626 over the last quarter. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,321,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,891,000 after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AAON by 14.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after purchasing an additional 316,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AAON by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,954,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in AAON by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,098,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

