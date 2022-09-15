Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Up 6.6%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) rose 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 11,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,082,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $25,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 629.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,114,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,700 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $14,372,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1,335.3% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,926,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,990 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 68.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,329,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,276 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

