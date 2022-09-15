ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGE) Stock Price Down 4.5%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.91 and last traded at $44.06. 5,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 39,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.
ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE)
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.