ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Short Interest Up 433.3% in August

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClimateRock

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ClimateRock in the second quarter worth $495,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock during the second quarter valued at $2,970,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ClimateRock in the second quarter valued at about $6,429,000. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new position in ClimateRock in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClimateRock Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CLRC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. 4,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,198. ClimateRock has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96.

ClimateRock Company Profile

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

Featured Stories

