Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLVLY remained flat at $15.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 28 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,323. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0241 per share. This is a positive change from Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

