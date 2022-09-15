Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) & Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Critical Review

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) and Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coca-Cola FEMSA and Primo Water, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola FEMSA 0 3 2 0 2.40 Primo Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.17%. Given Coca-Cola FEMSA’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Coca-Cola FEMSA is more favorable than Primo Water.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

1.3% of Coca-Cola FEMSA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Primo Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Coca-Cola FEMSA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Primo Water shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Coca-Cola FEMSA and Primo Water’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola FEMSA $9.56 billion 11.04 $766.00 million $3.92 16.02 Primo Water $2.07 billion 1.09 -$3.20 million ($0.09) -155.09

Coca-Cola FEMSA has higher revenue and earnings than Primo Water. Primo Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coca-Cola FEMSA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Coca-Cola FEMSA has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Coca-Cola FEMSA pays an annual dividend of $2.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Primo Water pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Coca-Cola FEMSA pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primo Water pays out -311.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola FEMSA and Primo Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola FEMSA 7.97% 13.40% 6.06% Primo Water -0.64% 6.10% 2.17%

Summary

Coca-Cola FEMSA beats Primo Water on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks. It provides a portfolio of products through retail outlets, such as wholesale supermarkets, discount stores, and convenience stores; retailers, such as restaurants and bars, as well as stadiums, auditoriums, and theaters; points-of-sale outlets; and home delivery, supermarkets, and other locations. In addition, the company distributes and sells Heineken beer products in its Brazilian territories. It operates in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel. The company sells its products through retailers and online at various price points. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. Primo Water Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

