Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Down 70.0% in August

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,291.67.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 1.3 %

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.07. 3,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,646. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04.

Coca-Cola HBC Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6938 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

