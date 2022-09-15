Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Up 726.9% in August

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a growth of 726.9% from the August 15th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 203,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of COCP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 218,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,225. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.97. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

Further Reading

