Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Short Interest Update

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the August 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CVLY traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,424. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $190.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Scott R. Campagna sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Scott V. Fainor acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $33,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott R. Campagna sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,007 shares of company stock valued at $126,560. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,399,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $677,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CVLY. TheStreet downgraded Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

