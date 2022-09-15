Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie cut Comcast from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Comcast from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.75.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $34.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $57.96.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1,476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

