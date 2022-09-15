Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Short Interest Down 39.0% in August

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the August 15th total of 156,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Sherblom acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 371,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,460.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Gerard Campbell purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Sherblom purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $101,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 371,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,460.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 122,600 shares of company stock valued at $251,306.

Get Comera Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comera Life Sciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Comera Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comera Life Sciences Trading Up 12.3 %

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

Shares of CMRA stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.19. 328,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,185. Comera Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48.

(Get Rating)

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comera Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comera Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.