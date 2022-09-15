Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHCT. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

CHCT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.28. 49 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,672. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $885.53 million, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.442 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 208.24%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

