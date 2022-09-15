Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $35.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.442 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $241,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

