Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.51

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 2604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

