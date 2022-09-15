Comparing Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

B2Gold has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares B2Gold and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold 21.21% 11.73% 9.81% Excellon Resources -169.13% -99.92% -33.75%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold $1.76 billion 2.00 $420.07 million $0.37 8.95 Excellon Resources $37.96 million 0.37 -$57.77 million ($1.78) -0.22

This table compares B2Gold and Excellon Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for B2Gold and Excellon Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Excellon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

B2Gold beats Excellon Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

