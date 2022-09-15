Comparing Generation Income Properties (GIPR) and Its Competitors

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) is one of 330 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Generation Income Properties to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Generation Income Properties pays out -41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 119.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Generation Income Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Generation Income Properties is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Generation Income Properties and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Generation Income Properties Competitors 1878 11174 12939 276 2.44

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 22.91%. Given Generation Income Properties’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Generation Income Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

8.4% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Income Properties and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Income Properties -44.54% -22.12% -4.95% Generation Income Properties Competitors 14.88% 1.70% 2.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Generation Income Properties and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Income Properties $3.90 million -$1.24 million -4.41 Generation Income Properties Competitors $792.54 million $174.16 million 33.47

Generation Income Properties’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Generation Income Properties competitors beat Generation Income Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

