ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,369 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $29,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,109,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,761,636,000 after acquiring an additional 408,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after buying an additional 766,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $117.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.53.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

