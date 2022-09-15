ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE COP traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $116.33. 350,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.65.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.47.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

