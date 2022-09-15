Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 49.45 and last traded at 49.27. Approximately 2,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 97,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at 46.97.

CCSI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 52.21 and its 200-day moving average is 52.04.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.12 by 0.12. The firm had revenue of 93.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 94.00 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 141.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

