Continental Investors Services Inc. Acquires 25 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $58,000. American Trust bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of ASML by 103.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $13.55 on Thursday, reaching $464.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,055. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $890.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $517.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

