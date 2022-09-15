Continental Investors Services Inc. Has $2.72 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Continental Investors Services Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 7.1% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.57. The stock had a trading volume of 36,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,330. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

