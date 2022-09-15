Continental Investors Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Continental Investors Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $359.11. 81,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,301,776. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.55.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

