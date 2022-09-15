Continental Investors Services Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Continental Investors Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,257,679,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after buying an additional 2,757,400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,934,000 after buying an additional 7,999,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,987,000 after buying an additional 1,251,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,821,000 after acquiring an additional 321,697 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.35. 1,819,932 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

