Continental Investors Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Continental Investors Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.85. 17,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

