Continental Investors Services Inc. Sells 329 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Continental Investors Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 416,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $392.81. 126,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,729,934. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.60.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

