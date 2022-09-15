Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.72-$12.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $3.05-$3.20 EPS.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:COO traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $303.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.81. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $283.03 and a twelve month high of $446.61.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $406.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 117.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

