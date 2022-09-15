Cormark Lowers Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) to Market Perform

Cormark lowered shares of Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lowered Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday. CIBC lowered Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 3.4 %

CJREF stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $401.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $341.07 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0466 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

About Corus Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.