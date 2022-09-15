Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.90

Shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.90, with a volume of 5640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.98.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.07 million and a P/E ratio of -15.36.

About Cornerstone Capital Resources

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

