Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Corning were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

