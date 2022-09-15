Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.70

Shares of Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and traded as high as $24.77. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

Corning Natural Gas Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Corning Natural Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Corning Natural Gas’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Corning Natural Gas Company Profile

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 434 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,900 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 20 miles of gas distribution pipe.

Featured Stories

