Corp Loews Acquires 50,789 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 50,789 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,329.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,678,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,019,453.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Corp Loews purchased 50,789 shares of Loews stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,002,102.38.

On Thursday, September 8th, Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of Loews stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Corp Loews bought 48,199 shares of Loews stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,752.44.

Shares of L traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.42. The stock had a trading volume of 957,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,390. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on L. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Loews by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

