Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to Buyback $2.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

CTVA traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.81. 4,896,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average is $57.46. Corteva has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

