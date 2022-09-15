CREDIT Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CREDIT has a total market cap of $273,284.73 and approximately $124.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CREDIT has traded 77.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000173 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.