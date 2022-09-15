Critical Contrast: Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) vs. Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Freeline Therapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeline Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 782.35%. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 866.18%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Freeline Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeline Therapeutics N/A -96.93% -69.63% Sorrento Therapeutics -952.63% -303.43% -59.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

58.5% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$140.39 million ($2.78) -0.31 Sorrento Therapeutics $52.90 million 17.61 -$428.33 million N/A N/A

Freeline Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Freeline Therapeutics has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics beats Freeline Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease; and FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system. Its clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft versus host disease. The company develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis knee pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. It engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain condition; and SP-104, a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride formulation for the treatment of fibromyalgia. It has collaboration with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; Celularity, Inc. for initiating Phase I/II clinical study, including up to 94 patients with COVID-19; Mount Sinai Health System to develop COVI-SHIELD, an antibody therapy targeting SARS-CoV-2 infection; and Mayo Clinic for Phase Ib pilot study using sofusa lymphatic drug delivery technology to deliver Ipilimumab in patient with melanoma. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

