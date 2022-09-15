CryptoZoon (ZOON) Market Capitalization Achieves $597,931.69

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $597,931.69 and approximately $707,991.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoZoon has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoZoon (CRYPTO:ZOON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2021. CryptoZoon's total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 737,776,681 coins. The official website for CryptoZoon is cryptozoon.io.

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoZoon is inspired by Pokemon Story, its mission is to build a comprehensive platform of digital monsters that will enable millions of individuals to participate in the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world in a simple, creative, and enjoyable way. ZOON is the official currency in the CryptoZoon verse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

