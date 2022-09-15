CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth about $535,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in CSX by 151.3% in the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 96,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $647,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 663,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,527,808. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

