CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Price Down 4.5% Following Insider Selling

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 21,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,482,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Specifically, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $556,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,335.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,861 shares in the company, valued at $137,166. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $556,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,335.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,678,487 shares of company stock valued at $47,070,561 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CTIC shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 124,683 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 836,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.